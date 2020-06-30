Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 30, 2020.
FLORIDA: 146,341 confirmed cases
- One-day increase: 5,266 cases
- Residents: 143,805
- Deaths: 3,447
- Hospitalizations: 14,354
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,914,151
- Negative Test Results: 1,766,402
- Percent Positive: 7.6%
MIAMI-DADE: 35,222 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 34,690; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 531
- Deaths: 975
- Hospitalizations: 3,959
- Total Tests: 307,966
- Negative: 272,437; Awaiting Results: 151; Inconclusive: 100
- Percent Positive: 11.4%
BROWARD: 15,045 confirmed cases
- Residents: 14,736; Non-Residents: 309
- Deaths: 382
- Hospitalizations: 2,027
- Total Tests: 193,471
- Negative: 178,347; Awaiting Results: 28; Inconclusive: 13
- Percent Positive: 7.8%
MONROE: 236 confirmed cases
- Residents: 221, Non-Residents: 15
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 22
- Total Tests: 5,430
- Negative: 5,194; Awaiting Results: 40, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 4.3%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,590,582 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 126,141 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 10,302,867 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 505,518
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.