MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade sent one person to the hospital and left behind an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Miami-Dade first responders were called to America Auto Wholesale, Inc. on Northwest 27th Avenue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 shows a white car slamming through a fence before landing on top of cars parked in the dealership lot. A woman is later seen in the surveillance video running away from the crash scene.
“It’s a huge loss, especially at this time,” said Hector Borroto whose son owns the car dealership.
Borroto said he’s thankful the crash didn’t happen during business hours when more people could have been hurt.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating whether speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash and it’s possible the driver may get a citation.
Borroto estimates six cars were damaged in the crash, some were totaled.
“We have to replace the whole fence, we have to rebuild everything here,” Borroto said.
You must log in to post a comment.