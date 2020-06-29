FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There will be no celebrating July 4th on Broward’s beaches.

Mayor Dale Holness will announce on Monday that the county’s beaches will be closed for the holiday.

Just days after Miami-Dade announced their beaches would be closed for the 4th of July, Broward followed suit saying their beaches will be closed from July 3rd through July 5th. They were not only worried about increased visitors but people coming up from Miami-Dade.

When Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced on Sunday that his city’s beach would close for the holiday, there was some push back from some locals and visitors.

“It certainly provided us another reason for us to close our beaches. We were already anticipating doing it because we do have a popular beach. All the beaches in Broward county are popular,” he said.

Broward County now has more than 14 thousand total cases of COVID-19. Mayors from other cities like Hallandale Beach and Lauderdale-by-the Sea were at the press conference and pleaded for responsible behavior over some residents screaming in opposition saying the beach is the right place to practice social distance.

“You should stay at home. Celebrate with your families. Be grateful for the wonderful America that we have. We’re all in this together now,” said Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper.

“A lot of people are screaming about social distancing that are not social distancing and not wearing masks. So you’ve got to practice what you preach,” said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mayor Chris Vincent.

Some beachgoers said they’ll have to change their July 4th plans and don’t agree with the holiday closures.

“I was planning on coming here or even to Miami Beach but I can’t do it now,” said Bryan Smith.

“I’m a business owner and I really don’t agree in shutting down the beaches because you’re affecting not only the economy but you’re affecting everybody,” said Zulieka Romo.

It’s important to note that businesses won’t be ordered to close. Meaning retail and restaurants on the beach will still be open.