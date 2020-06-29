MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This past weekend we had record-breaking heat across parts of South Florida and we will be flirting with record heat again on Monday.
South Florida got off to a very warm start with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, it felt like the low to mid-90s due to high humidity.
In the afternoon, highs will soar to the low to mid-90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. Skies will be hazy again due to the Saharan air layer that led to filtered sunshine this past weekend. Anyone with respiratory ailments should limit outdoor activity.
The rain chance remains low today due to plenty of dry air in place, but some inland storms will be possible especially across the Everglades and interior sections of South Florida.
Mother Nature will turn up the heat on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values between 102 to 109 degrees. A few inland storms may develop.
Wednesday will be another scorcher with highs in the low to mid-90s and the rain chance will increase due to more moisture around. Scattered storms will be possible into Thursday.
This Friday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and the potential for spotty storms. We stay hot through Saturday for the 4th of July as highs will climb to the low 90s with the chance for scattered storms.
