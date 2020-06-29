Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Seaquarium has temporarily closed again.
The park said an increase in coronavirus cases in the county is forcing them to shut down operations.
The Seaquarium just re-opened last weekend after closing down in March.
Miami Seaquarium General Manager Eric Eimstad said in a statement that, “While we have not had any known or suspected positive diagnoses at Miami Seaquarium, and remain very confident in the cleaning and sanitizing measures implemented to best ensure the health and safety of all, we believe using an abundance of caution and proactively closing is the best choice for our community at this time.”
Eimstad added that the staff is unaware of any positive cases there.
