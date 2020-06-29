Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city leaders have issued a mask mandate.
Masks must now be worn indoors and outdoors effective Tuesday, June 30.
“Our rule is simple, you must be wearing a mask in our city,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “On the street, waiting outside a restaurant, in your condo lobby or at the park — wear it. It’s not a political statement, it’s just trying to do your part to keep loved ones and neighbors healthy.”
People found not wearing a facial covering are subject to a civil fine of $50.
The city listed the following exceptions to the new order:
- Not required of children under the age of 2
- Persons who have trouble breathing due to chronic pre-existing conditions
- Persons who cannot wear a facial covering due to a disability
- Where federal or state safety or health regulations prohibit the wearing of facial coverings
- Persons actively consuming food or beverage
- Persons receiving medical or grooming treatment to the face, head or mouth for which temporary removal of the facial covering is necessary to perform the service
- Persons engaged in strenuous physical activity (which may include walking for exercise, jogging, running or bicycling)
- Persons while working in a profession where use of a facial covering is not compatible with the duties of the profession
- Persons who are hearing-impaired or persons communicating with an individual who is hearing-impaired
The city commission met earlier Monday where the mask mandate was discussed.
