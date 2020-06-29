MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins are doing their part to make sure their community has what it needs to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

All this month, the organization, in partnership with Feeding South Florida, has helped students and families with food distributions.

That continued Monday at Marlins Park, where more than 500 families were given food and Marlins Foundation masks at the drive-thru event.

Former all-star first baseman Gaby Sanchez chipped in today.

“To this date, right now, I believe it’s about 345,000 meals that the Marlins have been able to donate to these local families and definitely privileged enough to be able to help these families out,” he said.

Sanchez is a Miami native and played baseball at the University of Miami. He’s now a team ambassador, and takes pride in giving back.

“Even when I was playing on the team, during the year, we would help out schools, we would help out different organizations. Even though it’s not out there, it’s still being done because you’re not really wanting it for the credit. You’re doing it for the help of the people who need that help,” he said.

Monday’s distribution was for the Little Havana community.

And while the team gets ready for the abbreviated baseball season, they’re also focused on doing their part during COVID-19.

“Nobody expected this pandemic to come in. And the Marlins have grabbed hold and said, ‘Hey, we do need to help out that local community. We are going to do that.’ And we’re fortunate enough to be able to help out these communities in doing so,” Sanchez said.