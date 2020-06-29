MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – It’s stunning To watch, cell phone video showing Safiya Satchell being tased twice while former Miami Gardens Police Officer Jordy Martel has his knee on her neck.

“I was just humiliated, embarrassed, scared for my life,” said Satchell.

Satchell is a Temple University graduate with a criminal justice degree. This happened back in January. She ordered a meal at Tootsie’s Cabaret. After a disagreement with the server, Satchell said she paid her bill and left. As she tried to leave, that’s when she said she was stopped and had the run in with Martel.

“When he put his hand in my car I knew something was wrong or it was about to escalate and it was about to go wrong. Once he got the door open and dragged me out it was just like all control was lost,” she said.

Satchell, who has three family members who are police officers, said she was terrified as this was happening. She recalled the fear of what happened.

“At that moment I didn’t know if was being shot or tased, like I know my body, he was holding me down, the other officer was holding me down, so at that moment I didn’t know what was going on. All I could do was scream,” she said..

Martel faces two counts of official misconduct and four counts of battery. He’s out on bond. Satchell’s attorney said he wants this case to go to trial.

“Justice will be determined when a jury has a verdict in this case. We’re not asking for the state to extend a plea agreement to the former officer in this case. We want the jury to see the video, we want the jury to hear the facts. We want the judge to decide the appropriate sentence in this case,” said Martel’s attorney Jonathan Jordan.

Martel’s attorney issued a statement which said, “We intend to enter a plea of not guilty. He is innocent and we will prove that when we go to court.”