MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Using video as the virtual stage, Miami-based performing artists are creating new works of dance, music, theater, spoken word and other performing arts that capture unique voices and experiences during this coronavirus pandemic.

The new video part of the “Heart of Art” program will be showcased on the Adrienne Arsht Center’s website and promoted across the center’s social media platforms.

“Really what we’re looking for is original work from the artists and artistic expressions so there could be a response to the isolation element of COVID-19, a response to the social distant element of COVID-19 or there can also be a response to the emotional feelings of COVID-19,” said Jairo Ontiveros, VP of Education and Community Engagement at Arsht Center.

Once the artist submits their work in video format, it will be evaluated and those chosen will be notified.

“Once the artists are chosen as a commission work, they will receive a $1,000 award for the commission and will have time to fully develop their video, artistic expression to submit back to the Arsht Center,” said Ontiveros.

Local actor Joshua Hernandez created a spoken word piece about his experience in isolation while looking back at the times when he was running free.

“During the process I just developed what my private personal process was during the pandemic and I made it into a video. I’m kind of happy with how it came out,” said Hernandez.

“I did a voice-over saying that life moves in different waves and how we have to appreciate that things aren’t always easy all the time. We just need to make the best of it and I think People can relate to the multiple roller coaster a feeling of the piece,” he explained.

“One of the big focal parts for Heart of Art program is to keep artist making and creating. It’s important for us to amplify our artistic voices during this time,” Ontiveros said.

The Heart of Art commissions will be awarded on a rolling basis. The next deadline is July 13. You must live in Miami-Dade County to participate.

Details for the video proposals, submission criteria and other guidelines are online at arshtcenter.org/heart-art-submission.

Artists with submission questions are encouraged to email: communityengagement@arshtcenter.org.