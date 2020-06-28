MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Due to the surge in new coronavirus cases, Miami-Dade County is ordering the shutdown of beaches for the 4th of July weekend.

On Saturday, CBS4’s Ty Russell spoke with one couple that decided to step on the sand for the first time since Miami-Dade beaches reopened.

“Going to go on the beach for a couple of hours and that’s it,” the beachgoer said.

They joined others on a packed North Beach in Miami Beach.

But starting July 3rd, and possibly ending Tuesday, July 7th, beaches will be closed in the county.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said it could be extended if numbers don’t improve and if more sick people go to the hospital.

“We cannot turn back and overload our hospitals. We are putting our doctors and nurses at greater risk with more emergency room cases. Everyone must do their part and follow the rules,” Gimenez said.

After looking at busy north beach on a weekend before a holiday, there’s concern many families may go to Broward for July 4th.

“If all of Miami-Dade closed their beaches, the likelihood that many of them would just come up to Fort Lauderdale or Hollywood or any of the Broward beaches,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Trantalis said nothing is final but it’s likely Broward beaches won’t be open.

The mayor the concern of overcrowding is not a risk they’re willing to take, especially with a surge in cases.

“We are probably also going to take that step forward and close our beaches for the 4th of July weekend,” he said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez knows people like to get together on the holiday.

Suarez and other leaders are encouraging families to stay home or in their cars for any fireworks.

For Miami, despite there being a mask mandate, the mayor says all options are still on the table.

“We have a meeting on Monday with the department of health, our epidemiologist and statisticians where we typically make some decisions if we have to make changes,” Suarez said.

The positivity rate is still hovering above the goal line.

In Saturday’s daily dashboard for Miami-Dade County, there were two red flags. That means there was no downward trajectory and the average positivity rate was 15%.

The goal is to get it below 10%.

“Unfortunately, too many young people, ages 18 to 34, are not following the rules and they are jeopardizing everyone’s health,” Gimenez said.

The county now has what’s called “surge” teams in place to visit hot spots.

The mayor tweeted pictures of the team in action on Saturday.

Miami-Dade’s SURGE teams are completing training to go door-to-door to COVID-19 hotspots, providing testing information, masks and hand sanitizer. Educating residents about safety measures will help us tamp down infections in #OurCounty. @MiamiDadeEM @MiamiDadeCounty pic.twitter.com/pysMkX2XiQ — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 27, 2020

It’s unclear when Broward will make a final decision.

We will be checking in with Palm Beach and Naples to see if they’re concerned with any additional families heading to their beaches if Broward joins Miami-Dade’s closure.