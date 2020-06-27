Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Want to adopt a cat? Well, today is your lucky day.
The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department has joined forces with The Cat’s Meow Café to place shelter cats in forever loving homes.
The Cat’s Meow Café, which is holding its official grand opening, is located at 7541 Biscayne Blvd. and you will be able to adopt a cat until 7 p.m. on Saturday
The Cat’s Meow Café is Miami’s first cat café, where patrons can lounge with furry feline friends or adopt a new ‘fur-ever companion.’
