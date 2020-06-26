MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat announced its 2019-20 season restart schedule on Friday.
Here is what the team had to say about it:
“Miami will resume games starting with their Saturday, August 1 contest against the Denver Nuggets at 1PM on ESPN at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as their eight-game schedule runs through August 14 at the single-site campus. At the conclusion of those eight contests, the combination of teams’ regular-season and seeding games winning percentages will determine the playoff order, with possible play-in games for the final spot, with the top eight teams in each conference earning a postseason berth. The HEAT previously clinched a playoff spot earlier this season.”
HEAT Seeding Schedule:
Game Date Opponent Time (ET) Site National TV
1 8/1 Denver 1:00 PM HP Field House ESPN TBD
2 8/3 Toronto 1:30 PM HP Field House NBA TV / TBD
3 8/4 Boston 6:30 PM HP Field House TNT / TBD
4 8/6 Milwaukee 4:00 PM Arena TNT / TBD
5 8/8 Phoenix 7:30 PM Visa Athletic Center TBD / TBD
6 8/10 Indiana 8:00 PM Visa Athletic Center TBD / TBD
7 8/12 Oklahoma City 8:00 PM Visa Athletic Center TBD / TBD
8 8/14 Indiana TBD TBD
