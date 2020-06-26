MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The heat is on to balance education with safety in South Florida, in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

South Florida school districts have been grappling with how to reopen schools

in August.

In a reopening workshop Friday, Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho unveiled four models for the 2020-21 school year which begins in late August.

The first is a ‘School House’ model which means 5 days in a classroom.

There are two blended or hybrid versions, which entail a combination of online and in-class learning.

The fourth option is that of a total virtual school.

“We are a choice district, so parents have a say,” Carvalho stated.

“There’s new information on the virus daily, so this isn’t written in stone,“ added workshop participant, Dr. Judy Schechter.

As the pandemic situation evolves, Miami-Dade public school parents will be allowed to pivot to a different model if they choose.

The superintendent also said masks in school will be a big part of safety precautions.

Flexibility will be possible under the Broward school district’s reopening proposals.

The district is now considering ‘four’ models from which parents can choose from for the upcoming school year.

The models include the existing Virtual School Program, an e-learning program at home, a hybrid of virtual and in school learning and the fourth option, which is in-class learning.

The last option may be a response to hundreds of parents who have asked superintendent Robert Runcie recently to reconsider an ‘in school option.’

We spoke to some of those parents this week, Anna Warburton of Cooper City

said she understands there may be health risks associated with sending

children to school, but she says some parents are willing to take that risk.