MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day the Miami commission passed a measure that would punish those who violate the city-wide mask mandate, Mayor Francis Suarez was doing his part to help people comply.

Friday morning, the mayor handed out masks to residents who live in the area of NW 7th Street and 17th Avenue. This area is one of the most affected by COVID-19 in the city.

Suarez applauded the commission’s effort to put some teeth into the mask mandate that he issued earlier in the week.

“If we don’t want to re-implement a stay at home order, we’ve got to take this action now,” he said.

Under the measure, the first offense would result in a warning. The second offense in a $50 fine and the third would assess the violator $150.

Ultimately, a repeat offender could face a misdemeanor citation with a promise to appear in court.

“We’re simply trying to help our community survive physically and survive economically,” said commissioner Ken Russell. “We do not want to go backward. No one on this commission wants to go back to a shutdown.”

The measure now goes to Suarez for final approval.

There are some exceptions to the mandate.