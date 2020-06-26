MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has shattered its record for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period.

On Friday, the state’s health department reported an additional 8,942 cases bringing the total to 122,960. There were an additional 39 resident deaths, bringing the total to 3,366.

This was the third day in a row that the state had more than 5,000 cases in a day. The old record was set on Wednesday with 5,511 cases.

Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 13,987. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests is 6/9 percent.

In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 1,532 cases for a total of 30,196 cases. There were 11 new deaths for a total of 946. The overall percentage of positive tests is 10.6 percent which is above the target range.

In Broward, there were an additional 736 new cases for a total of 13,320. There were two new deaths for a total of 382 deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 7.3 percent.

Monroe saw an increase of 14 new cases, bringing its total to 202 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at four. Its percentage of positive tests is 4 percent.

Florida is one of a handful of state posting soaring one-day totals over the last couple of days. Others include Arizona, Texas, South Carolina, and California.

