MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami firefighters and police officers helped rescue a woman trapped inside her burning home early Thursday.

Firefighters said the fire inside a duplex on NW 1st Court and NW 75th Street started around 3 a.m. When rescue crews arrived, they found flames and a woman trapped inside by security bars on her windows.

“We had smoke and flames showing on arrival with Miami PD on scene. We had several officers with the Miami Police Department who were attempting a rescue,” said Captain David Nunez with the City of Miami Fire Department.

Capt. Nunez said when crews arrived they found significant smoke and fire rolling from the initial spot through the hallway and into the living room of the home. The proximity of the fire to the victim’s room, Capt. Nunez said, made it a difficult rescue.

Firefighters were able to remove the bars on the window and pull the woman to safety.

The woman and a police officer helping in the rescue were both taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, firefighters told CBS4.

Ray Benoit said his mother owns the duplex in Little Haiti. He said the woman who lives in the unit is about 80 years old and lives alone.

“She’s okay,” Benoit said. “They got her and they took her to the hospital.”

Benoit said he’s not sure where or how the fire began. The cause of the fire is under investigation.