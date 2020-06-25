DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man is accused of exposing himself to two women at a Davie apartment complex.

On Wednesday, police were sent to the Amli Toscana Apartments complex on W Signature Drive after receiving reports that a man in a gray shirt and gray pants, with a black shirt covering his face, exposed his sexual organs to a woman.

The woman told police she got home around 11:30 p.m. and went through the gate on her front patio. She said as she was unlocking her front door, she heard the gate open. When she looked, she said she saw a man inside the gate who pulled down his shorts to expose himself. She said she screamed, ran inside, and called the police.

This was not the first time police had received a call about a flasher at this apartment complex.

Arriving officers set up a perimeter around the complex. A black Nissan Altima, which had been parked near the complex, was seen leaving. When police tried to pull over the driver, the car sped off.

Police said the driver made several turns in an effort to lose the officer following him.

The car was finally stopped at 2860 Davie Road.

When the driver, identified as 45-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, was being taken into custody, police noticed his front zipper was down and a black t-shirt on the front passenger floorboard which was described by the woman as what was used to cover the man’s face, according to his arrest report.

The woman was taken to where Rodriguez was being held and identified him as the man she saw.

A second woman from the complex also contacted police during their investigation and said a man matching Rodriguez’s description had also exposed himself to her just prior to the incident under investigation. She said she did not call 911, but instead used the department’s non-emergency line to report it.

Rodriguez was arrested and has been charged with exposure of sex organ and burglary of an occupied structure.