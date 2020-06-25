Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A helicopter crashed in a heavily wooded area in Coconut Creek on Thursday afternoon.
The chopper went down near Tradewinds Park, near Sample Road and the Florida Turnpike.
Images from Chopper 4 showed rescue personnel in the area.
Coconut Creek Fire Rescue officials said the pilot had been pulled from the aircraft.
The pilot sustained injuries, officials said.
It is not known if anyone else had been injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
