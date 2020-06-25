MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – As Florida’s number of coronavirus continues to surge, there has been an increase in the number of people wanting to be tested.

At the test site at Rock Rock Stadium, nearly 400 people were inside the gates waiting to be tested at 9 a.m. The site quickly reached its capacity (250) for antibody tests but continued to perform swab sample tests.

Antibody test results were given in 15-20 minutes via a phone call by on-site staff. Swab test results can take up to three to four days, depending on lab workload.

Some waited for hours in the heat, as the line of cars backed up to State Road 7.

More than 26% of the tests in the county are coming back positive, so the county is implementing educational campaigns and “surge teams” to go into hotspot areas.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist with FIU, said anything that brings people together in close proximity, whether it be a social gathering or recent protests, is contributing to the surge.

“This spike that we’re seeing now – it’s not just a spike. It started more slowly and it’s going up and up and up, and it will continue to do so,” she said. “And it’s all behavior-driven.”

Miami-dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Wednesday that there has been a spike in cases between 18 to 34-year-olds, and warned those who are overweight and those with diabetes that they are also at high risk.

As for hospital beds, the mayor said the overall capacity in the county is very good and stable. He added that the number of COVID patients in a hospital is still considerably less than what we saw during the height of the pandemic.

Dr. Marty said beds aren’t the only things that should concern officials and health care workers should the state continue on this path.

“We’re going to be running out of vital equipment. We may run out of oxygen, we may run out of remdesivir, we may run out of steroids. All kinds of medications, all kinds of things that we need to help people stay alive,” she said.

Marty said the best thing we can do is follow the County and CDC guidelines.