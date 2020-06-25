MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christopher Columbus High School Principal David Pugh has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

Here is what school officials had to say about their principal:

“For the last two weeks, Columbus has been conducting temperature checks on all who came to campus, including Mr. Pugh. His last temperature check was on Friday, June 19 and not only did he not have a temperature, he never experienced any symptoms until late Saturday evening, in which he had a slightly elevated temperature. On Sunday, he still had a slightly elevated temperature which is why he decided to get tested.”

Officials also sai that although Pugh, “does not have any symptoms now, he may have had the virus on Saturday during the graduation ceremony at the raceway.”

All school facilities were closed Wednesday after learning of the positive diagnosis.

Officials said, “All employees were sent home and those that came in contact with Mr. Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.”

Pugh is isolated and will remain isolated for 14 days, the school said.

Officials expect to reopen Monday after sanitizing the entire school over the upcoming weekend.

The school held their graduation ceremenies on Saturday at the Homestead Miami Speedway.

CBS4 cameras captured instances were students were not maintaining social distancing during the ceremony.

The school’s graduating class, made up of almost 400 teen boys, received their diplomas from Pugh’s hands as they drove up to him during the celebration.