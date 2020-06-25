MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami commissioners passed a measure Thursday that would punish those who violate the city-wide mask mandate.
The first offense would result in a warning. The second offense in a $50 fine and the third would assess the violator $150.
After that, fines would go up to $500.
Ultimately, a repeat offender could face a misdemeanor citation with a promise to appear in court.
The measure now goes to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez for final approval.
Mayor Francis Suarez said recently, “We have seen a recent uptick in cases particularly among young people aged 18 to 35 and we are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, though we are not yet seeing an increase in the need for ICU beds and ventilators in deaths. That has a tendency to trail behind the increase in new cases. So that is yet to be determined, it could yet go up significantly over the next couple of weeks,” he said.
