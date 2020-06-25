Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With July 4th around the corner, Broward County fire officials held a demonstration Thursday on the dangers of improperly using fireworks.
They say stick to the ones that are legal.
They recommend using caution, following the instructions and keeping safe distances from people and structures.
“If you haven’t had the proper training, I would leave that to the professionals,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Capt. Ron Tetreault. “Professionals have been trained, they take numerous classes and a lot of expertise to get to the point where they’re able to shoot them safely. And even they have accidents.”
Officials also suggest keeping water and a fire extinguisher nearby.
