FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Urban League of Broward County has moved its walk-up coronavirus test site.
Those interested in a free test can now go to Lincoln Park at 600 NW 19th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
The site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Those wanting to be tested must make an appointment by calling (954) 412-7300.
Those being tested must wear a face covering. Testing is open to anyone, regardless of age.
No drive-through testing will be performed.
