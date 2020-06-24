CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Urban League of Broward County has moved its walk-up coronavirus test site.

Those interested in a free test can now go to Lincoln Park at 600 NW 19th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Those wanting to be tested must make an appointment by calling (954) 412-7300.

Those being tested must wear a face covering. Testing is open to anyone, regardless of age.

No drive-through testing will be performed.

