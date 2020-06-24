Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Dolly lost some of its oomph overnight and has been downgraded to a tropical depression.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 450 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland.
It was moving to the northeast at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds had decreased to 35 mph.
The system is forecast to continue moving to the northeast, with an increase in speed, over the next day or so.
Continued weakening is forecast as Dolly moves over colder waters, and the system is expected to become
post-tropical later today. The remnant low should then dissipate on Thursday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
