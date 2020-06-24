MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s top cop said his officers will tread carefully in enforcing the new rule requiring face masks to be worn by everyone in public to curb the spike in coronavirus cases.

In an exclusive interview, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that his officers will be equipped with masks that they can give out to people who are not wearing them.

The second phase would be to give people warnings and issuing misdemeanor citations would be a last resort.

“So if they see someone with a mask (but not wearing it) they are going to go over and say please put it on and help us keep you safe. That’s the message and we will take it from there,” said Colina.

The chief said he’s worried about recent pubic hostility towards police spurred in part by protests and demonstrations.

“Whether we like it or not, or whether it is fair or not, there is resentment towards law enforcement just because you wear this uniform and that a potential interaction will not go well. That always concerns me. We are going to do the best that we can,” said Colina.

The chief added that his officers must also take into account that with this summer’s scorching heat and high humidity some, particularly the elderly and those with chronic conditions, may have trouble breathing or remaining cool while wearing their masks outdoors.