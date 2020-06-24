Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Hialeah Gardens Wednesday afternoon to sign a bill giving new teachers more money in the fall.
The bill authorizes $500 million to boost starting teacher pay.
The governor also said $100 million had been approved to boost the salaries of existing teachers who make the minimum.
The signing of the legislation was greeted by enthusiastic applause by those in attendance.
The event was held at the Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School.
