MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has a new one day record for coronavirus cases.
On Wednesday, the state’s health department reported an additional 5,511 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 109,014. There were an additional 43 deaths, bringing the total to 3,281.
Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 13,574. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests is 6.5 percent.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 957 cases for a total of 27,779 cases. There were 24 new deaths for a total of 926. The overall percentage of positive tests is 10.3 percent.
In Broward, there were an additional 473 new cases for a total of 12,217. There was one new deaths for a total of 378 deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 7.1 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of eight new cases, bringing its total to 174 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at four. Its percentage of positive tests is 3.6 percent.
