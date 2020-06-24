CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 24, 2020.

FLORIDA: 103,503 confirmed cases

  • One day increase: 3,286 cases
  • Residents: 101,303
  • Deaths: 3,238
  • Hospitalizations: 13,325
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,641,838
  • Negative Test Results: 1,537,249
  • Percent Positive: 6.3%

MIAMI-DADE: 26,822 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 26,343; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 478
  • Deaths: 902
  • Hospitalizations: 3,773
  • Total Tests: 265,159
  • Negative: 238,111; Awaiting Results: 147; Inconclusive: 100
  • Percent Positive:10.1%

BROWARD: 11,744 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 11,464; Non-Residents: 280
  • Deaths: 377
  • Hospitalizations: 1,897
  • Total Tests: 168,519
  • Negative: 156,704; Awaiting Results: 26; Inconclusive: 14
  • Percent Positive: 7.0%

MONROE: 166 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 153, Non-Residents: 13
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 17
  • Total Tests: 4,813
  • Negative: 4,647; Awaiting Results: 63, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 3.4%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,347,102confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 121,225 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 9,273,773 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 477,807
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

