MIAMI(CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is speaking exclusively with CBS4 News after two more arrests are made following the violent protests in his city on the night of Saturday, May 30th.

He said those responsible will be “held accountable.”

Both of those arrested were charged with offenses from that night as people threw bottles, rocks, and large pieces of debris at officers, as they braced themselves at Miami Police headquarters during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Several officers were injured, and at least four Miami police cars were set on fire, as police had to use tear gas to move crowds back.

“If you broke the law we are going to identify you and we are going to hold you accountable. People think they come in and commit these acts of violence against the police department, and city property and they think they can disappear in the crowd and it’s over. It’s not over,” Colina told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench.

“We have surveillance video all over the city and we analyze that video,” said Colina. “We break it down and then we come looking for you for breaking the law. Just because you did something and went home doesn’t mean it’s over for you. We have arrested other people for burglary involving cars and graffiti.”

Colina said, “We have one subject that we have identified who lives in Georgia. He comes back into the State of Florida and we are ready to arrest him as well. It is all very upsetting because we have a fantastic relationship with the community here and a lot of these people don’t live here, like this gentleman from Georgia, and then they want to come into the city and break the law and target our officers where we haven’t done anything wrong with the community.”

“We grow our community. We serve our community with honor and integrity and it’s very upsetting that they want to harm us for something that happened somewhere else in the country,” he added.

Miami Police say both suspects were arrested on Monday.

Oriana Albornoz, 25, of Pompano Beach is charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. A police report said she threw a large rock and injured an officer.

“One of our officers had her hand broken. She required surgery and so we were able to arrest her (Albornoz),” Colina said.

Colina said it happened as police were forming a “skirmish line” at Miami Police headquarters.

“These are just two more arrests in a string of arrests that we have made,” said Colina.

Ethan Berda, 19, of Miami was charged with burglary, theft of law enforcement equipment after reportedly stealing a bulletproof Miami Police vest from a car whose window had been shattered by a protestor with a hammer at NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Street.

A police report said he was, “Observed on social media, on his social media Instagram account, wearing a bulletproof best.”

The report says he was identified by an FBI Taskforce and Aventura police on June 12h. He was also charged with resisting arrest without violence when he was taken into custody on Monday.

Police said he said he was not paid to be part of the protest and said he did not set fire to any vehicles.

Colina said more arrests tied to the night of May 30th are possible.

He also said Miami police have been very pro-active.

“A lot of people don’t know this but we banned chokeholds 25 to 30 years ago and we have had a policy for many years where police have a duty to intervene,” said Colina.

“Some things protestors are calling for in other cities we have been doing for years,” said Colina.

“We have a partnership with FIU for implicit bias training and de-escalation,” said Colina.