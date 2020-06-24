Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County plans to step up enforcement of the reopening restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.
Mayor Dale Holness said this is in response to businesses that aren’t complying with social distancing guidelines and safety measures.
The mayor said the main issue has been at restaurants.
On Monday, leaders said if a business is found violating county orders, they will be ordered to shut down for at least 24 hours.
