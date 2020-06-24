MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Mayor Dale Holness held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce a newly signed emergency order saying that businesses not complying with CDC and county guidelies will be shut down and fined.

Florida reported a new record daily number of COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

“We’ve also established a hotline. 3-1-1. Again that hotline is 311. If you find someone or some establishment that is not complying to the order putting you at risk please call that number, 311,” Mayor Holness said.

Watch Broward Mayor Dale Holness’ press conference in its entirety:



Mayor Holness stood with mayors from many Broward communities. They’re here to let the public know they stand behind the efforts to make sure businesses and people are complying. So far 311 has received more than 800 calls.

“Calls for us to be able to shut down businesses that are not conforming and give them 24 hours to come into compliance and there is a $500 fine. If they decide they don’t want to do that and they are repeat violators, we also have in that order a $15,000 fine,” he added.

“We’re relying on the entire public to make these calls, anyone at all. It’s all about us, all of us are in this together. If you see something that’s going to affect your health and the community’s health and the economy. If we shut down that’s every one of us that’s going to hurt again also.”