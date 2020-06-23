Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Subtropical Depression 4 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Dolly.
At 1 p.m., the center of the system was about 370 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
It was moving to the east-northeast at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds had increased to 45 mph.
The system is forecast to take a turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed Tuesday night and on Wednesday.
Weakening is forecast during the next day or two as Dolly moves over colder waters, and the system is expected to become post-tropical on Wednesday. The low should then dissipate by early Thursday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
You must log in to post a comment.