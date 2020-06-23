Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Subtropical Depression 4 is continuing its northeastward trek with very little change in strength.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 365 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
It was moving to the northeast at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The system is forecast to continue moving to the northeast for the next couple of days with some increase in forward speed.
The system will likely weaken and transition into a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
You must log in to post a comment.