MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the number of COVID-19 cases in South Florida multiplying daily, cities and counties are exploring mask requirements.

For now, Broward County is requiring masks indoors only.

In Miami-Dade County, where the infection rates are even higher, some cities are

stepping up the mask requirements.

These cities are now requiring for masks to be worn inside businesses and outdoors: Miami, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach and Hialeah.

If you live in the county, these are the cities requiring masks and those that do not:

• Hialeah – Yes

• Homestead – No

• Miami – Yes

• Miami Beach – No

• Miami Gardens – Yes

• Miami Shores – No

• Pinecrest – No

• North Miami Beach – Yes

• Opa Locka – No

• Village Of Key Biscayne – No

• West Miami – No

CBS4 did a random sampling around Brickell City Center and found it was half and

half.

“It’s an inconvenience, but worth it, if it saves one life,” said one pedestrian.

In Miami Beach, you don’t have to cover up in public, just indoors.

“Here, you don’t need it, because there aren’t many people around, but if there are, I put the mask on,” said one Miami Beach resident.

Given the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, a decision on a countywide order from Mayor Carlos Gimenez could come before the end of the week.