MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reopening of South Florida seems to bring a new set of challenges each day.

Many restaurant owners in particular find themselves at a crossroads of trying to stay within the rules and trying to stay in business.

“A big concern we are seeing from our clients is that fear. That cost investment in reopening and have to shut down because of the increase number of cases,” said Marbet Lewis, an attorney who represents restaurants.

There’s confusion and resistance among restaurant patrons as far as social distancing and wearing masks.

“Analyze now what is working, what’s not working. Why we are having so much resistance from the public? Because a lot of that has to do with lack of information on the business side. Not informing the patrons,” Lewis explained.

With the positive cases spiking and medical professionals urging social distancing, masks and testing, it’s now on open restaurants to be the first line of education for safe dining out.

“We have been encouraging our clients to flood the media platforms, websites with as much information as they can put out there as far as what is required when you enter that establishment,” Lewis said.

Mayor Francis Suarez has ordered that masks be worn at all times in the city of Miami.

“Enforcement is going to be difficult. We are going to warn people and we are going to cite them,” Suarez said.

The crackdown on non-compliant restaurants is slowly ramping up, from fines to shut downs.

But possibly the biggest hammer of all looms.

“If you do not follow the rules your liquor license is at risk,” Lewis said.