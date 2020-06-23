(CBS Local/CBSChicago)- The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup will see the National Women’s Soccer League open up their 2020 league year live on CBS on Saturday, June 27. The league announced an updated schedule on Tuesday due to the Orlando Pride needing to pull out of the tournament following positive tests from players and staff for COVID-19. The opening match between back-to-back league champions North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns FC will air live on the network beginning at 12:30 pm EST/PST.

The game will mark the first time that professional women’s club soccer will be aired live on a national broadcast network in the United States. The coverage of the opening match will also be available through CBS All Access. Replacing the Pride in the second match of the day will be the Washington Spirit, who will take on the Chicago Red Stars at 10 pm EST/PST on CBS All Access.

“The NWSL and our players are proud to lead the return to play in the confident and bold manner our fans have come to expect,” said NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird. “The NWSL Challenge Cup presented by P&G and their Secret deodorant brand will feature the best women soccer players in the world on an innovative stage built for the times. And thanks to CBS, more Americans than ever will be able to watch. I can’t wait to get started.”

The opening match features several stars of the United States Women’s National team with Lindsey Horan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Adrianna French all suiting up for Thorns FC and Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn and Samantha Mewis all suiting up for the Courage. The now 23-match Challenge Cup will see every game broadcast through the CBS All Access platform, with matches airing at 12:30 pm and 10 pm EST/PST on each match day leading up through the semifinals.

The full updated broadcast schedule for the Challenge Cup is below, all matches are being played in Utah at Zions Bank Stadium as part of the safety protocols enacted by the league in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. All games are to be aired on CBS All-Access unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, June 27

12:30 pm EST/PST- North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC (CBS & CBS All-Access)

10 pm EST/PST- Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Tuesday, June 30

12:30 pm EST/PST- Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC

10 pm EST/PST- OL Reign vs. Sky Blue FC

Wednesday, July 1

12:30 pm EST/PST- Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

10 pm EST/PST- North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Saturday, July 4

12:30 pm EST/PST- Utah Royals FC vs. Sky Blue FC

10 pm EST/PST- Houston Dash vs. OL Reign

Sunday, July 5

12:30 pm EST/PST- North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars

10 pm EST/PST- Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit

Wednesday, July 8

12:30 pm EST/PST- Utah Royals FC vs. OL Reign

10 pm EST/PST- Sky Blue FC vs. Houston Dash

Sunday, July 12

12:30 pm EST/PST- Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

10 pm EST/PST- Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals FC

Monday, July 13

12:30 pm EST/PST- OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

10 pm EST/PST- Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Friday, July 17

12:30 pm EST/PST- Quarterfinal 1

10 pm EST/PST- Quarterfinal 2

Saturday, July 18

12:30 pm EST/PST- Quarterfinal 3

10 pm EST/PST- Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, July 22

12:30 pm EST/PST- Semifinal 1

10 pm EST/PST- Semifinal 2

Sunday, July 26