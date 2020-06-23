MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday will be another Summer scorcher across South Florida.

The day got off to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It felt like the low to mid-90s for some areas due to how muggy it is.

Tuesday afternoon will be hot and steamy as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like 102 to 109 degrees for many areas.

Make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water during the hottest part of the day.

The rain chance will be highest for interior sections as storms will likely develop across the Everglades and the spine of the state once again. A few of the storms could turn to strong to severe over the interior sections of the Peninsula. There is the potential for some storms to move towards the western suburbs and possibly the metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade late afternoon into the evening, the rain chance is low.

Tuesday night, a stray storm is possible with lows in the upper 70s.

A Saharan Dust layer is moving across the Caribbean and Wednesday some of it will likely be trickling into portions of South Florida. We will see hazy skies and lower rain chances due to the drier, dusty air. Residents with respiratory issues should take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activity mid to late week while the Saharan dust moves near or over parts of South Florida.

It will be even hotter Wednesday through Friday as highs will soar to the low to mid-90s. This weekend the rain chance will increase a bit and we may see a few more showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.