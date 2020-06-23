MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Baptist Health South Florida confirmed that Homestead Hospital is at capacity on Tuesday afternoon.
“Yes, we are at capacity at Homestead Hospital today. As a healthcare system of 11 hospitals, we have been able to transfer patients within our organization in order to manage capacity. Additionally across the system, we have beds that can be converted to ICU beds and acute care beds if needed,” said Georgi Morales Pipkin, Director of Communications for the hospital.
Additionally, Morales Pipkin said, “We currently have 286 COVID-19 positive patients and persons under investigation at hospitals across our system. To date, we have discharged just over 1,350 COVID-19 positive patients.”
The hospital, which is in the 900 block of Baptist Way, has been serving the community since 1940.
You must log in to post a comment.