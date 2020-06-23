MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has topped 103,000 COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the state’s health department reported an additional 3,286 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 103,503. There were an additional 65 deaths, bringing the total to 3,238.
Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 13,325. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests was 6.3 percent.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 583 cases for a total of 26,822 cases. There were 18 new deaths for a total of 902. he overall percentage of positive tests is 10.1 percent.
In Broward, there were an additional 417 new cases for a total of 11,744. There were 4 new deaths for a total of 373 deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 7.0 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of one new case, bringing its total to 166 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at four. Its percentage of positive tests is 3.4 percent.
