MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 23, 2020.
FLORIDA: 100,217 confirmed cases
- One day increase: 2,926 cases
- Residents: 98,047
- Deaths: 3,173
- Hospitalizations: 13,119
- All 67 counties reporting
- Total Tests: 1,618,540
- Negative Test Results: 1,517,270
- Percent Positive: 6.2%
MIAMI-DADE: 26,239 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- Residents: 25,762; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 476
- Deaths: 884
- Hospitalizations: 3,731
- Total Tests: 262,908
- Negative: 236,442; Awaiting Results: 146; Inconclusive: 100
- Percent Positive:10.0%
BROWARD: 11,327 confirmed cases
- Residents: 11,049; Non-Residents: 278
- Deaths: 373
- Hospitalizations: 1,887
- Total Tests: 165,410
- Negative: 154,008; Awaiting Results: 27; Inconclusive: 13
- Percent Positive: 6.8%
MONROE: 165 confirmed cases
- Residents: 153, Non-Residents: 12
- Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 16
- Total Tests: 4,733
- Negative: 4,568; Awaiting Results: 64, Inconclusive: 0
- Percent Positive: 3.5%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 2,312,302confirmed cases
- Deaths: 120,402 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 9,115,398 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 472,521
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
