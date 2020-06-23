CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on June 23, 2020.

FLORIDA: 100,217 confirmed cases

  • One day increase: 2,926 cases
  • Residents: 98,047
  • Deaths: 3,173
  • Hospitalizations: 13,119
  • All 67 counties reporting
  • Total Tests: 1,618,540
  • Negative Test Results: 1,517,270
  • Percent Positive: 6.2%

MIAMI-DADE: 26,239 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • Residents: 25,762; Residents Not In Florida: 1; Non-Residents: 476
  • Deaths: 884
  • Hospitalizations: 3,731
  • Total Tests: 262,908
  • Negative: 236,442; Awaiting Results: 146; Inconclusive: 100
  • Percent Positive:10.0%

BROWARD: 11,327 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 11,049; Non-Residents: 278
  • Deaths: 373
  • Hospitalizations: 1,887
  • Total Tests: 165,410
  • Negative: 154,008; Awaiting Results: 27; Inconclusive: 13
  • Percent Positive: 6.8%

MONROE: 165 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 153, Non-Residents: 12
  • Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 16
  • Total Tests: 4,733
  • Negative: 4,568; Awaiting Results: 64, Inconclusive: 0
  • Percent Positive: 3.5%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 2,312,302confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 120,402 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 9,115,398 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 472,521
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

