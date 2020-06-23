CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have made an arrest in the murder of a woman found dead inside her Pompano Beach home.

BSO said Philip Edwards has been arrested in the case.

Authorities said they received a call at around 5 a.m. Tuesday from a person inside the home where a woman was later found shot.

Police found a pair of young twins in the home.

No word yet on the relationship between the suspect and the victim or the relationship with the kids found on the scene.

