FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning inside a condo in Pompano Beach.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a call around 5:19 a.m. Monday in reference to a woman found shot at 614 Gardens Drive. The woman’s name has not been released.

Inside the condo where the woman was found dead, deputies also found two small children.

“We did locate two infant twins in the residence,” said Gerdy St. Louis, a public information officer with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “We can confirm they are relatives to the victim, or they’re related to the victim, however, we cannot confirm the relation.”

St. Louis did not confirm whether the twins were alone with the woman inside the condo when the shooting happened. CBS4 reached out to the Department of Children and Families and we are waiting for a response.

“That’s really sad for those kids,” said neighbor Marissa Snyder. “I hope they didn’t see it happen. That’s really sad.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said detectives did not have any suspects but called the deadly shooting an isolated incident.

“We are asking residents in the area to contact BSO if they have any information or if they heard anything suspicious last night,” said St. Louis.

Homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the area and asking neighbors to call BSO if they have cameras or video that can aid in the investigation.