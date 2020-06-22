WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Subtropical Depression 4 has formed well offshore of the East Coast and is forecast to move away from land.

At 5 pm. Monday, the center of the subtropical depression was about 310 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The subtropical depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph and this motion is forecast to continue through Monday night. A motion toward the northeast is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Stats for Subtropical Depression 4 as of 5 p.m. Monday. (CBS4)

Some slight strengthening is possible Monday night and early Tuesday, and the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm.

Slow weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

