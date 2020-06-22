MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Subtropical Depression 4 has formed well offshore of the East Coast and is forecast to move away from land.

At 5 pm. Monday, the center of the subtropical depression was about 310 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The subtropical depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph and this motion is forecast to continue through Monday night. A motion toward the northeast is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible Monday night and early Tuesday, and the subtropical depression could briefly become a subtropical storm.

Slow weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.