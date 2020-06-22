MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A presidential debate that was supposed to take place in Michigan is reportedly heading to Miami.

According to the New York Times, the University of Michigan, which was supposed to host one of the presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden, is backing out.

The university said COVID-19 makes it too risky to host a large scale event.

And what Michigan thinks is too dangerous for them may be just fine for Miami.

The New York Times is reporting the debate will instead be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

The venue is no stranger to debates, previously hosting Democratic presidential hopefuls a summer ago.

An official announcement is expected Tuesday.