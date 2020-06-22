MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The road to reopening requires a lot of safety measures for college football teams across the country.

Here at home, the University of Miami just got some much-needed help keeping their players safe from a former player.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray Lewis teamed up with the NFL and Toast Distilleries to donate 384 gallons of hand sanitizer and easy hand sanitizer.

They’re also giving the school 1,200 face masks and 100 face shields.

The donation will allow Miami student athletes to continue to train and workout while following CDC safety guidelines.

Face shields will be used for medical personnel, trainers and staff.

Lewis appreciates being able to help

“To come back home right where it all started for me and put this back in my way I know we need it the most,” he said. “So hand sanitizer, masks, be as clean as you can, take care of your body. I’m just happy to come back home and start here at the University of Miami.”

A total of 65 Miami football players are now back on campus for training. Like all colleges, major plans are being formulated to keep everyone as safe as possible.