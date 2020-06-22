FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pennsylvania man who was taken into custody after he led Fort Lauderdale police on a slow-speed chase on I-95 earlier this month has been charged in a double murder on Fort Lauderdale beach.

Daniel Dovi, 64, has been charged with the following: two counts of premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, and feeling and eluding.

According to a report from police, on Tuesday, June 9th, a caller told the 911 operator that “Blood is everywhere.” That same caller went on to say it appeared one of the men was “missing an arm.”

Because of all the blood, the caller then began talking about one of the two victims saying, “There is another male there who looks like he is sleeping and that the male who is sleeping has blood on him. After that, the report said the caller was “…freaking out and thinks the sleeping male possibly isn’t sleeping…”

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Walter Amryan in the 3000 block of North Ocean Drive. Both men, who were transient, had been stabbed to death.

A short time later police were called to a neighborhood a short distance away concerning a disturbance.

Witnesses said that Dovi had parked his Jeep in an empty lot in the 2600 block of Center Avenue and had been camping out.

When Michael Jones, the owner of the lot, asked Dovi to leave, he said it quickly turned violent. Jones said Dovi shoved him to the ground and threatened to kill him.

“I saw crazy in his eyes, I got back in my car,” said Jones at the time.

But that’s not where it ended. Police say Dovi got in the Jeep and rammed a man in a golf cart before turning his attention back to Jones.

“I got back in the car at that point to try and put it in gear to get the hell out of here, there was no time. He floored it, put it in reverse, floored it, and slammed right into my Porsche,” Jones said.

Jones said Dovi took off but came back as police were taking a report. Officers went after him, leading to a pursuit onto I-95, which ended when the Jeep flipped over near the Palm Beach County line and Dovi was taken into custody.

Police said multiple-edged weapons were found in Dovi’s vehicle. Based on forensic evidence, Dovi was charged in the murders.