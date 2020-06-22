MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has topped 100,000 COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, the state’s health department reported an additional 2,926 cases in a 24 hour period bringing the total to 100,217. There were an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total to 3,173.
Total hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases are now at 13,119. The state’s overall percentage of positive tests was 6.2 percent.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 449 cases for a total of 26,239 cases. There were no new deaths which kept the total at 884. The overall percentage of positive tests is 10 percent.
In Broward, there were an additional 172 cases no deaths cases bringing the tally to 11,327 cases. There were no new deaths which kept the total at 373 deaths. Its percentage of positive tests is 6.8 percent.
Monroe saw an increase of three cases, bringing its total to 165 cases. There were no additional deaths which kept the total at four. Its percentage of positive tests is 3.5 percent.
