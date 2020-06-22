Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Elian Gonzalez, whose custody case when he was a boy sparked diplomatic tensions between the US and Cuba, will soon be a father.
The big announcement was made in light of Father’s Day on Gonzalez’s Facebook page.
The 26-year-old said his own father, Juan Miguel Gonzalez, who took him back to Cuba from the US was his inspiration to become a dad.
In his post, Gonzalez said he hopes to take on the role of father quote “half as well” as his own did.
Gonzalez said he and his fiancée were expecting to have a baby girl later this summer.
