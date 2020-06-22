CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Update: Miami-Dade police originally reported that one of the two people had died. They have since updated that information and now say both were critically injured. This story has been changed to reflect the new information.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said around 3:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the 7300 block of NW 22nd Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot in a drive-by. One of the men had been shot multiple times in his upper torso, the man had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both men were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they are listed in critical condition.

