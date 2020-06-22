Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man has died after a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police said around 3:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the 7300 block of NW 22nd Avenue.
When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot in a drive-by. One of the men had been shot multiple times in his upper torso, the man had a gunshot wound to his leg.
Both men were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where one of the men died. The other is listed in critical condition.
